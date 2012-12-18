STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share index up 0.4 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.43 percent higher as focus shifts to U.S "fiscal cliff". GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.15 percent. Yields, however, are off highs of 8.18 percent after the central bank said it would shift its focus to growth and on hopes of more open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee flat at 54.84/86, paring gains after the central bank left all rates unchanged. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate up 4 bps at 7.66 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate 5 bps higher at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)