STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.48 percent at 19,457 and the NSE index rises 0.46 percent to 5,924. Shares in non-banking financial companies such as Shriram Transport Finance Company rose a day after a banking bill laying the groundwork for the issuance of new bank licences was approved by parliament. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.15 percent after the Reserve Bank of India announced an open market operation to ease cash crunch. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee inches higher to 54.78/79 from its previous close of 54.85/86 as higher domestic shares and dollar selling by exporters offset gains due to demand from importers, including those of oil, the largest buyers in the market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.65 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.13 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.20 percent compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent, on higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)