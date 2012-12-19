STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, marking their highest close in almost two weeks, led by IT stocks such as Infosys after recent losses were seen as overdone and on hopes a resolution to the "U.S. cliff" standoff would improve the outlook for the sector. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.57 percent, or 111.25 points, to end at 19,476, marking its highest close in almost two weeks. The broader NSE index rose 0.56 percent, or 32.80 points, to end at 5,929.60, closing above the psychologically important 5,900 level. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.15 percent after dealers were disappointed with the size of the open market operation announced by the RBI, to be held on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as dollar inflows with a power sector financing firm helped offset demand from oil and gold importers while positive domestic shares also aided. The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.55/56 per dollar versus its previous close of 55.85/86. The unit moved in a range of 55.4850 to 54.93 during the session. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.66 percent while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate rose 4 basis points at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent compared with its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)