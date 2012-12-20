STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.42 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.54 percent on profit-taking after two days of gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.15 percent. The Reserve Bank of India's announcement of a smaller-than-usual open market operation (OMO) of 80 billion rupees, from 120 billion rupees it had offered to buy in the last two OMOs in December, watered down the enthusiasm among market participants. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is weaker at 54.85/86 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.55/56, on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and also helped by weak domestic shares. A broad risk-off mood globally also aiding the dollar, traders say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate is flat at 7.66 percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1 basis point to 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 8.10/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)