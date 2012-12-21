STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 1.09 percent and the broader NSE index down 1.16 percent, marking a second week of declines, as lenders were hit by profit-taking, while Bharti Airtel fell after federal police filed charges as part of a probe into alleged corruption in allocation of mobile airwaves. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.14 percent as strong interest was seen at the open market operations while the sale of 120 billion rupees in government debt attracted robust demand. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 55.06/07 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.8450/8550, extending its fall for a third straight week, as uncertainty over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" resolution dented demand for risk assets including domestic equities. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's 1-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.67 percent, while the benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 bp at 7.17 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)