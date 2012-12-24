STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended up 0.07 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.14 percent higher, led by gains in Tata Motors and technology shares such as Infosys . GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.13 percent on hopes of open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee closed at 54.95/96 to the dollar, stronger than Friday's close of 55.06/07, aided by custodial flows and dollar sales by software exporters. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.63 percent, 4 bps lower from its previous close. The 5-year OIS rate closed unchanged at 7.17 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Shamik Paul)