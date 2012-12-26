STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.14 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.12 percent higher, led by gains in oil and gas shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.12 percent after central bank says to hold 80 billion rupees worth of open market operations on Friday. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.98/99, off lows of 55.10, but still weaker than Monday's close of 54.95/96, as Asian FX trading soft. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.62 percent, and the 5-year OIS rate also 1 bp lower at 7.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its Monday close of 8.05/8.15 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)