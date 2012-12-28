STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.3 percent and the broader NSE index 0.3 percent higher, helped by gains in oil companies while bank shares fall on year-end profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 8.10 percent. India's central bank may buy the 8.07 percent July bonds maturing in 2017 at 100.03 rupees, yielding 8.0617 percent, through open market operations, a Reuters poll of 10 respondents showed. RUPEE -------------- The rupee trading higher at 54.90/91, versus its previous close of 54.93/94 per dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The short-term 1-year and the 5-year rates were both down 2 basis points at 7.61 percent and 7.13 percent, respectively CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.15-8.20 percent on reserves reporting day versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)