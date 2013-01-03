STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.04 percent and the broader NSE index gains 0.06 percent. Technology shares lead the gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.97 percent on expectations of a rate cut this month. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.35/36 as some investors cover short dollar positions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.57 percent, while the 5-year rate down 2 bp at 7.09 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.10/8.15 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)