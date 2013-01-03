STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index gained 0.27 percent, marking a third consecutive session of gains that pushed indexes to their highest close in two years, as expectations for better-than-expected quarterly earnings lifted technology stocks such as Infosys. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield was down 2 basis points (bps) at 7.97 percent on expectations of a rate cut this month and limited supply during the January-March quarter. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended weaker at 54.49/50 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.35/36 as investors rushed to cover short dollar positions after the local currency hit its strongest level in nearly three weeks in the previous session while oil-related dollar demand also hurt. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The 1-year OIS rate was 1 bp higher at 7.59 percent while the 5-year rate was 1 bp up at 7.12 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.95/8.05 percent versus its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)