STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.26 percent, tracking other regional sharemarkets and on some profit-taking ahead of the weekend. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.94 percent on the back of replacement demand after traders bid to sell bonds to the central bank at its open market bond purchase auction. The results of the auction are due later in the day. RUPEE -------------- Rupee weaker at 54.84/85 per dollar versus its close of 54.49/50 on continued dollar short-covering tracking weakness in regional and domestic shares. Some oil related dollar demand also hurting the rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- One-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate steady at 7.59 percent while the 5-year rate up 3 bps at 7.15 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its close of 7.95/8.05 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)