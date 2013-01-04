STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares edged higher on Friday to touch two-year highs, posting their strongest weekly performance since the end of November, as oil fims such as ONGC rose on hopes a proposed change in government's pricing formula would boost gas prices. India's BSE index rose 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index was up 0.11 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.93 percent, with yields posting their biggest weekly fall since early July, on hopes of a rate cut as early as January and limited supply. RUPEE -------------- Rupee weaker at 55.07/08 per dollar versus its close of 54.49/50 on the back of dollar demand from oil and defence firms as well as other companies while the global risk-off mood also prompted short-covering of dollar positions. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's short-end 1-year rate ended at 7.58 percent, down 1 bp. The long-end 5-year OIS rate was 2 bps higher at 7.14 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus its close of 7.95/8.05 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)