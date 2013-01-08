STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ended up 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.22 percent. The rally was led by gains in defensive shares, including index heavyweight ITC Ltd and as State Bank of India rose after BofA Merrill upgraded the stock. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year yield, which had dropped to 7.87 percent, its lowest since Sept. 29, 2010 on Monday, closed up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.91 percent. The net fall in yields over the last 12 sessions now stands at 24 bps. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.99/00 per dollar, stronger than Monday's close of 55.23/24, snapping three sessions of losses. It fell to 55.38 in session at one point, an over one-month low. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 2 bps at 7.18 percent, while the 1-year rate closed down 2 bps at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate closed at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Monday's 8.00/8.05. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)