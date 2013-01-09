STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gained 0.24 percent and the broader NSE index rose 0.15 percent in line with Asian shares that rose on Wednesday after rounds of profit-taking as a sharp rally at the start of the new year subsided. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at 7.90 percent ahead of December inflation data on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 55/55.02 per dollar compared with 54.99/00 per dollar, as macroeconomic concerns continued to occupy centre stage after Fitch's renewed ratings downgrade warning on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 bp at 7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate unchanged at 7.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Monday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)