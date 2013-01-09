STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is flat and the broader NSE index is down 0.10 percent. ITC and TCS shares are leading the fall while Tata Motors leads gainers. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 7.90 percent ahead of December inflation data on Monday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 54.85 per dollar compared with the previous close of 54.99/55.00. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate is down 1 bp at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent versus Tuesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)