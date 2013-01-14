STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.42 percent at 19,746.82 while the broader NSE index is 0.30 percent higher at 5,969.55, led by gains in technology shares following better-than-expected Infosys results on Friday and ahead of TCS report later in the day. Traders are also awaiting the inflation data due around noon. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.86 percent with traders awaiting the inflation data due around noon for cementing views on the likely central bank rate action at the end of this month. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is little changed at 54.76/77 versus its previous close of 54.7550/7650 as negative sentiment due to losses in most regional shares and currencies gets offset by broad weakness in the dollar against majors and mild gains in the domestic sharemarket. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.17 percent while the 1-year rate is steady at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is slightly higher at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent on higher demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)