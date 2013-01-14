STOCKS ----------------------- India's main indexes rose more than 1 percent on Monday to two-year highs after a slower-than-expected rise in inflation cemented hopes the central bank will cut interest rates later this month, boosting banks and property shares such as DLF. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.23 percent, or 242.77 points, to end at 19,906.41, its highest close since Jan. 6, 2011, and its biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov. 29, 2012. The broader NSE index rose 1.22 percent, or 72.75 points, to end at 6,024.05, closing above the psychologically important 6,000 level and matching the same milestones as those for the BSE. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 7 basis points (bps) at 7.80 percent after headline inflation slowed down to its lowest level in three years, hardening expectations of an interest rate cut by the central bank later this month to boost an economy that is set to post its slowest growth in a decade. The yield fell to 7.79 percent in session, its lowest in 29 months. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened on Monday for its fourth session in the past five as lower-than-expected inflation numbers further raised expectations the central bank will cut interest rates later this month to boost economic growth. The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.495/5050 versus its previous close of 54.755/765. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 6 bps at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is down 5 bps at 7.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is slightly higher at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent on higher demand at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)