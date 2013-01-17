STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index is up 0.5 percent and the NSE index is
0.46 percent higher, as technology shares gain after HCL
Technologies Ltd beat estimates with a 68.4 percent
jump in quarterly profit.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is steady at 7.88 percent,
after rising 1 basis point (bp) in early deals, after a report
said central bank governor reiterated his warning on inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee is marginally weaker at
54.70/71 per dollar compared with 54.69/70 on Wednesday on the
back of dollar demand from oil firms but gains in domestic
shares help limit the fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year rate is higher 1 bp at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate is little changed at 8.05/8.10
percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday.
---------------------
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)