STOCKS
India's BSE index ends up 0.74 percent and the NSE index
ended up 0.62 percent higher, led by gains in state-run oil
companies after the government allowed them to set diesel
prices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ends 4 basis points (bps)
lower at 7.84 percent, after state-run refiners were allowed to
set diesel prices, a move that will help cut the nation's
bloated subsidy bill.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in more than a
month as the move to partially deregulate diesel prices raised
expectations the fiscal deficit would come down.
The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.385/395 per
dollar, stronger than 54.69/70 on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.14 percent,
while the 1-year rate is also 1 bp lower at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate is little changed at 8.05/8.15
percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday.
