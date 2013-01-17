STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index ends up 0.74 percent and the NSE index ended up 0.62 percent higher, led by gains in state-run oil companies after the government allowed them to set diesel prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield ends 4 basis points (bps) lower at 7.84 percent, after state-run refiners were allowed to set diesel prices, a move that will help cut the nation's bloated subsidy bill. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in more than a month as the move to partially deregulate diesel prices raised expectations the fiscal deficit would come down. The partially convertible rupee ended at 54.385/395 per dollar, stronger than 54.69/70 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 1 bp at 7.14 percent, while the 1-year rate is also 1 bp lower at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's one-day cash rate is little changed at 8.05/8.15 percent from 8.10/8.20 percent at close on Wednesday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)