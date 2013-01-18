STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index up 0.44 percent and the NSE index 0.45
percent higher, led by gains in state-run oil companies for a
second day after the government allowed them to set diesel
prices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower
at 7.82 percent, after state-run refiners were allowed to set
diesel prices, a move that would help cut the nation's bloated
subsidy bill and bring down the fiscal deficit. Traders will now
await the auction results for further direction.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 53.95/96 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.385/395, tracking gains in most
other regional currencies and shares. The diesel price hike also
boosts sentiment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bps at 7.15 percent,
while the 1-year rate 1 bp lower at 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.05
percent from 8.05/8.15 percent on Thursday.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)