STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.38 percent and the NSE index 0.42 percent higher, led by gains in state-owned oil and gas companies such as ONGC, which surged for a second consecutive session after the government's diesel price hike was seen reducing their subsidy burden. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield 2 basis points (bps) higher at 7.86 percent, as dealers chose to focus on the central bank's rate decision later this month and took profits on recent gains triggered by the government's move to allow fuel retailers to raise prices. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 53.71/72 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.385/395, to its highest level in two-and-a-half months, gaining for a second straight week, as the government's decision to partially deregulate diesel and a broad risk-on sentiment globally boosted the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate up 1 bps at 7.15 percent, while the 1-year rate flat at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate little changed at 8.00/8.10 percent from 8.05/8.15 percent on Thursday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)