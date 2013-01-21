STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index up 0.31 percent and the NSE index 0.16
percent higher, led by gains in Reliance Industries after
better-than-expected third quarter earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year benchmark bond yield 1 basis point (bp) lower at
7.85 percent, in the absence of any federal bond auction in the
week.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 53.82/83 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.71/72, on dollar demand
by oil refiners at lower levels.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate 3 bps lower at 7.12 percent,
while the 1-year rate also down 2 bps at 7.54 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus
three-day cash rate close at 8.00/8.10.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)