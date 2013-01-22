STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 0.09 percent at 20,119.24 and the NSE index is 0.15 percent higher at 6,091.45, tracking gains in other Asian markets. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield is flat at 7.86 percent, but yields may rise later in the day as investors book profits ahead of the central bank's policy review on Jan. 29. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 53.46/47 per dollar versus its close of 53.765/775 on Monday after the government hikes gold import tax as it would reduce the demand for gold and indirectly the dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is down 1 bp at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at close on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)