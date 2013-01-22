STOCKS
India's BSE index is down 0.17 percent and the NSE index is
0.18 percent lower, led by profit-taking in technology shares
such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services
.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is
lower 2 basis points at 7.84 percent on the absence of fresh
supply this week. Traders are keenly awaiting comments from the
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who is speaking at an investor
conference in Hong Kong.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 53.58/59 per
dollar versus its previous close of 53.765/775 on Monday as the
government raised import tax on gold which is expected to reduce
the demand for gold.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is 1 basis point (bp) lower
at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is down 2 bps at 7.52
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little
changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at close on Monday.
