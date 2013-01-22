STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is down 0.17 percent and the NSE index is 0.18 percent lower, led by profit-taking in technology shares such as Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services . GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is lower 2 basis points at 7.84 percent on the absence of fresh supply this week. Traders are keenly awaiting comments from the Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who is speaking at an investor conference in Hong Kong. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee is stronger at 53.58/59 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.765/775 on Monday as the government raised import tax on gold which is expected to reduce the demand for gold. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is 1 basis point (bp) lower at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is down 2 bps at 7.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 8.05/8.10 percent, little changed from 8.00/8.10 percent at close on Monday. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)