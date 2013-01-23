STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index is 0.26 percent higher, tracking Asian stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield is 1 basis point (bp) higher at 7.86 percent on profit-taking ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Jan. 29. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 53.67/68 per dollar versus 53.81/82 on Tuesday. Dealers said the RBI move on easing access to foreign exchange for exporters is unlikely to have much impact on the pair, but signals greater comfort of the central bank on INR levels. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.13 percent while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is flat at 8.05/8.10 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)