STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.47 percent, the broader
NSE index is 0.52 percent lower, led by losses in Tata Motors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield is flat at 7.86
percent after moving in the range of 7.85 percent to 7.87
percent so far in the session. The bond market is shut on Friday
due to a local holiday.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is weaker at 53.86/87 per dollar against its
Wednesday's close of 53.665/675, tracking a further decline in
the domestic share market and on the back of a strong dollar
demand from oil firms.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate is down 2 basis points (bps)
at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate is 2 bps lower at 7.53
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's four-day cash rate is unchanged at 8.00/8.010
percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(Compiled by Manoj Dharra)