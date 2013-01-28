STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended flat at 20,103.35 while the broader NSE index also closed unchanged at 6,074.80, as gains in some interest rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank and DLF, a day before the central bank is widely expected to ease monetary policy, were offset by profit-taking in oil and gas stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.86 percent as dealers anticipated the first cut in interest rates in nine months when the central bank meets on Tuesday to review monetary policy. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is weaker at 53.91/92 per dollar against its Thursday's close of 53.68/69, posting its biggest single-day fall in three weeks, on the back of heavy dollar buying by oil firms and other importers looking to meet month-end demand, while weak regional sentiment added to the downside. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year swap rate is unmoved at 7.14 percent while the 1-year rate is flat at 7.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 8.00/8.10 percent versus Thursday's close of 8.00/8.05 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)