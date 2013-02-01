STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.19 percent at 19,932.20, while the broader NSE index 0.18 percent higher at 6,045.65 at the start of a new futures series. Banks like ICICI and SBI seen recovering after recent falls and pulling up the index. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.92 percent as some investors trim positions ahead of the sale of 120 billion rupees of bonds later in the day. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.27/28 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.2150/2250 as traders cover short dollar positions after the rupee rose to its highest level in three-and-half months on Thursday, but gains in the domestic sharemarket and the euro seen limiting the domestic currency's fall. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS steady at 7.26 percent, while the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent on slightly higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR , Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)