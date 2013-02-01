STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.09 percent, while the broader NSE index
is 0.13 percent down. Bharti Airtel and Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd stocks fall after disappointing
December quarter earning results.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.92 percent as
some investors trim positions ahead of the results of 120
billion rupees of bonds sale.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 53.28/29 per dollar versus its previous
close of 53.2150/2250 as traders cover short dollar positions
after the rupee rose to its highest level in three-and-half
months on Thursday, but gains in the domestic share market and
the euro seen limiting the domestic currency's fall.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
India's benchmark 5-year OIS steady at 7.26 percent, while
the 1-year rate down 1 basis point at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its
previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent on slightly higher demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight.
