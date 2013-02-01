BRIEF-Hindustan Everest Tools says to consider sale of land of manufacturing plant at Sonepat
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.57 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.59 percent lower led by fall in Bharti Airtel after its December quarter results missed estimates by a wide margin, while ICICI Bank fell on profit-booking, after rising 4.65 percent in January. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield ends unchanged at 7.91 percent. It rose to a near 1-month high of 7.93 percent on worries of cash tightness after the government said it will curb spending. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally stronger at 53.19/20 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.2150/2250 and strengthened for a fourth straight week with dollar inflows into the domestic share and debt markets boosting the local unit. The traders now await the U.S. non-farm payrolls for direction. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS ends 1 basis point (bp) up at 7.27 percent, while the 1-year rate stays at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate steady at 7.75/7.85 percent, same as previous close on slightly higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
* Says to consider and approve sale of entire land of its sole manufacturing plant at Sonepat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jun 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Friday compared with 6.24 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.71 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------