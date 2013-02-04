STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is up 0.41 percent while the broader NSE index is 0.35 percent higher, led by gains in Tata Motors Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The 10-year bond yield is up 2 basis points (bps) at 7.93 percent after RBI Deputy Governor H.R.Khan said the central bank may cut the held-to-maturity ratio requirement in the next fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rises to an over three-and-a-half-month high on strong global risk appetite after U.S. non-farm payrolls data and lined up dollar inflows from share sales. The unit is at 52.95/96 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.19/20. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS is 3 bps up at 7.30 percent, while the 1-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.64 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate is at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent, at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)