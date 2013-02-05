STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index fell 0.46 percent to end at 19,659.82, marking its lowest close since Jan. 1. The broader NSE index declined 0.51 percent to end at 5,956.90, as renewed worries about the euro zone hit global markets, spurring continued profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent. The total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 280.95 billion rupees. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday ending at 53.14/15 per dollar, helped by foreign inflows ahead of the government's stake sale in state-run power producer NPTC, although weak domestic shares and demand for the greenback from oil importers limited gains. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closed at 7.27 percent, down 2 basis points from Monday, while the one-year rate edged down 1 bp to 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended flat at 7.75/7.80 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)