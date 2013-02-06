STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ends down 0.10 percent at 19,639.72, while the
broader NSE index gains 0.04 percent to 5,959.20, after
sluggish trading on Wednesday as mortgage lender HDFC Ltd
gained on expectations a cut in its prime lending rate
would lead to higher loan growth, while NTPC Ltd
slipped ahead of a stake sale.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended
down 1 basis point at 7.91 percent on bargain buying but the
upcoming debt auction prevented further gains.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee strengthened to a three-and-a-half month high,
rising as much as 52.87 against the dollar in early trade but
gave up most gains to close marginally weaker at 53.1550/1650 on
the back of continued weakness in local stocks and refiner
demand to meet crude payments which outweighed dollars inflows
ahead of the government's stake sale in a state-run utility. The
unit had ended at 53.1350/1450 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate ended 1 bp
higher at 7.28 percent while the 1-year rate
also closed 1 bp higher at 7.64 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate ended higher at 7.90/8.00
percent versus its previous close of 7.75/7.80 percent as banks
who had borrowed lower through the repo in recent sessions due
to the soon-to-be effective CRR cut were caught short and had to
cover their requirements through the cash market.
