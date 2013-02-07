STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.07 percent lower, with pharmaceutical company Cipla leading losses on slower-than-expected earnings. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point lower at 7.90 percent ahead of the government releasing the advance economic growth numbers for the current fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee flat at 53.13/14 versus 53.1550/1650 on Wednesday ahead of NTPC share sale and advance GDP numbers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 2 bps lower at 7.26 percent while the 1-year rate 1 bp down at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)