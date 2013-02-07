STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index down 0.06 percent, while the broader NSE index
is 0.07 percent lower, with pharmaceutical company Cipla
leading losses on slower-than-expected earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis
point lower at 7.90 percent ahead of the government releasing
the advance economic growth numbers for the current fiscal year.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee flat at 53.13/14 versus 53.1550/1650 on Wednesday
ahead of NTPC share sale and advance GDP numbers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate 2 bps lower
at 7.26 percent while the 1-year rate 1 bp
down at 7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus its
previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
---------------------
Double click on codes in < >
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)