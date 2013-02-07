STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index is down 0.27 percent while the broader NSE
index is 0.31 percent lower, with pharmaceutical company Cipla
leading losses on slower-than-expected earnings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is 3
basis points (bps) lower at 7.88 percent after the government
projected full-year growth at 5 percent, the lowest in a decade.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee is at 53.26/27 versus its Wednesday close of
53.1550/1650 after the government projected full-year growth at
5 percent.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is 3 bps
lower at 7.25 percent while the 1-year rate is
2 bps down at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate is at 7.70/7.75 percent versus
its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)