STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.3 percent at 19,580.32 while the broader NSE index closes 0.34 percent lower at 5938.80, led by a decline in banking stocks, after government estimates showed India's FY13 growth could be worse than expected, while drugmaker Cipla Ltd dropped after its October-December net profit missed estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.88 percent after the government projected full-year growth at 5 percent, the lowest in a decade. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends at 53.22/23 versus its Wednesday close of 53.1550/1650 as the government's projections on economic growth raised concerns about how it would fund its fiscal and current account deficits. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes 3 bps lower at 7.25 percent while the 1-year rate ends 2 bps lower at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.45/7.55 percent versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)