STOCKS
-----------------------
The BSE index ends down 0.3 percent at 19,580.32 while the
broader NSE index closes 0.34 percent lower at 5938.80, led by a
decline in banking stocks, after government estimates showed
India's FY13 growth could be worse than expected, while
drugmaker Cipla Ltd dropped after its October-December
net profit missed estimates.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes
down 3 basis points (bps) at 7.88 percent after the government
projected full-year growth at 5 percent, the lowest in a decade.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends at 53.22/23 versus its Wednesday close of
53.1550/1650 as the government's projections on economic growth
raised concerns about how it would fund its fiscal and current
account deficits.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes 3 bps lower at 7.25
percent while the 1-year rate ends 2 bps lower at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.45/7.55 percent
versus its previous close of 7.90/8.00 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)