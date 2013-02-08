STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index is flat at 19,582.05 while the broader NSE index is 0.15 percent lower at 5,930, with sentiment cautious ahead of key earnings later in the day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.87 percent as the previous day's weak advance GDP estimates built in some hopes of rate cuts in the March policy, especially since RBI Governor D. Subbarao said he would factor in the estimates while formulating the policy. RUPEE -------------- The rupee is at 53.62/63 versus its Thursday's close of 53.22/23, tracking losses in the euro following ECB chief Mario Draghi's comments that he would monitor the impact of the currency's strength, making more straightforward remarks on the exchange rate than many had expected. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is down 1 bp at 7.24 percent while the 1-year rate is lower 2 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate is at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.45/7.55 percent on last minute demand from banks on the reporting day. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)