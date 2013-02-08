STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends down 0.49 percent at 19,484.77 while the broader NSE index closes 0.59 percent lower at 5903.50 as India's biggest utility vehicle manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and cement makers Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd retreated after their earnings missed estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closes down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.84 percent as a successful stake-sale in power utility NTPC, a lower-than-expected growth estimate for the current fiscal year and hopes of a rate cut yet again in March, kept investors in a bullish mode. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends at 53.50/51 versus its Thursday's close of 53.22/23 as continued weakness in local shares and prospects of a worse-than-expected slowdown in the economy weighed down the currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate closes 2 bps lower at 7.23 percent while the 1-year rate ends down 2 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.80/7.85 percent versus its previous close of 7.45/7.55 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)