STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ends 0.12 percent down, while the broader NSE is 0.1 percent lower, falling for an eighth consecutive session to mark their longest losing streak since May 2011 as ONGC retreated ahead of its quarterly results, while financial stocks fell on concerns about slowing economic growth at a time of sticky inflation. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 2 basis points (bp) higher at 7.86 percent as the central bank chief said inflation was 'still high' and as sources told Reuters that the government was unlikely to scrap any two of the remaining auctions slated for the fiscal year. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ends weaker at 53.845/855 versus its Friday's close of 53.50/51, tracking the euro's losses versus the dollar and on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 bps at 7.26 percent, while the 1-year rate also up 3 bps at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.80/7.85 percent, same as Friday's close at the start of a new reporting week.