STOCKS ----------------------- India's main share BSE index up 0.37 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.26 percent, heading for the first gain after eight days of fall. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rises 1 bp to 7.87 percent from the previous close after traders say high January CPI data offsets a contraction in industrial output. The yield rose to a session high of 7.88 pct RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 53.97/98 per dollar from 53.845/855 after data shows December factory output unexpectedly contracted, even as consumer price-based inflation stayed well above 10 percent. The pair had been trading at 53.88 before the data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 bp at 7.28 percent, while the 1-year rate also gains 2 bps to 7.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.90 percent, versus its previous close of 7.80/7.85 percent, on higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight.