STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 0.5 percent and the broader NSE index 0.47 percent higher, as a relief rally seen after eight days of falls continues for a second day. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 3 basis points (bps) to 7.84 percent from the previous close, after the central bank said it will buy bonds via open market operations. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.83/84 per dollar versus its close of 53.85/86 as negative sentiment due to losses versus most other Asian currencies is offset by demand from oil firms. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate up 2 bps at 7.29 percent, while the one-year rate also up 1 bp at 7.65 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate steady at 7.75/7.85 percent versus its previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)