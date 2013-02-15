STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 0.34 percent and the broader NSE
index lower 0.48 percent, after State Bank of India and
Tata Motors earnings disappointed.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year government bond
yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.81 percent as dealers await
bond auction, RBI's OMO purchase in the session.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 53.99/54 per dollar versus its previous close
of 53.92/93, on position adjustment.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate steady at 7.24 percent,
while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)