STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.34 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.48 percent, after State Bank of India and Tata Motors earnings disappointed. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.81 percent as dealers await bond auction, RBI's OMO purchase in the session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 53.99/54 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.92/93, on position adjustment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate steady at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, little changed from its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)