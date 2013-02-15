STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.15 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.16 percent, fell to their lowest levels in 2013 as drug maker Dr. Reddy's retreated a day after reporting a larger-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings, while software service exporters fell on profit-taking. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.83 percent on profit-taking after yields fell to their lowest in a month, with optimism prevailing in the lead up to the 2013/14 budget as investors bet on a fiscally disciplined government. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.22/23 per dollar versus its previous close of 53.92/93, hurt by weaker local shares and a slump in the euro following weak economic growth data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate steady at 7.24 percent, while the one-year rate unchanged at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate ended at 7.75/7.85 percent, little changed from its previous close of 7.80/7.90 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)