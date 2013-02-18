STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index 0.01 percent higher, led by gains in oil retailers after hike in fuel prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 2 basis points (bp) at 7.85 percent after the central bank chief said there was limited room to ease monetary policy. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at one-month lows, now at 54.37/38 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.22/23, driven by falls in Asian FX after G20 desists from criticising yen devaluation. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 bps higher at 7.26 percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 7.62 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)