STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index 0.1 percent and the broader NSE index
0.01 percent higher, led by gains in oil retailers after hike in
fuel prices.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year government bond
yield up 2 basis points (bp) at 7.85 percent after the central
bank chief said there was limited room to ease monetary policy.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at one-month lows, now at 54.37/38 per dollar
versus its previous close of 54.22/23, driven by falls in Asian
FX after G20 desists from criticising yen devaluation.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 bps higher at 7.26
percent, and the one-year rate also up 2 bps at 7.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little
changed from its previous close of 7.75/7.85 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)