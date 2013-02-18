STOCKS
India's BSE index up 0.17 percent and the broader NSE index
0.18 percent higher, marginally recovering after hitting their
2013 lows in the previous session, as recent underperformers
such as Larsen & Toubro rose, while DLF gained after an
executive told analysts earnings would improve.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 7.82 percent retreating from the day's highs, as
hopes the central bank will announce a second consecutive week
of debt purchases offset a new warning on inflation from the RBI
governor.
RUPEE
The rupee at 54.1850/1950 per dollar versus its previous
close of 54.22/23, as late inflows related to foreign funds
selling dollars outweighed demand from oil importers and weak
Asian currencies which were weighed down by continued worries
about the potential for competitive devaluations.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 basis points (bps) higher
at 7.26 percent, and the one-year rate also up 3 bps at 7.63
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 7.90/7.95 percent, little
changed from Friday's close of 7.75/7.85 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)