STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index rose 0.30 percent and the broader NSE index was 0.28 percent higher, tracking Asian shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 7.78 percent, the highest in two-and-a-half years, after the government cancelled its last bond sale for the fiscal year scheduled for this week, raising hopes that it will be able to contain fiscal deficit within target. RUPEE -------------- The rupee at 54.12/15 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.1850/1950, tracking firm Asian FX and strong regional stocks. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 2 basis points (bps) lower at 7.24 percent, and the one-year rate unchanged at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 7.90/7.95 percent.