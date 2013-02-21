BRIEF-Bharti Airtel gets SEBI, stock exchange nod for merger with Telenor India
* Bharti airtel receives sebi and stock exchange approvals for proposed merger with telenor india
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.85 percent and the broader NSE index 0.80 percent lower, dragged by a fall in bank shares on low loan growth this fiscal year. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.79 percent on the back of robust demand at the foreign institutional investor debt limit sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.075/085, in line with global risk-off sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate also 1 bp lower at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 pct versus its 7.85/7.95 percent last close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 31) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------