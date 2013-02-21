STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 0.85 percent and the broader NSE index 0.80 percent lower, dragged by a fall in bank shares on low loan growth this fiscal year. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.79 percent on the back of robust demand at the foreign institutional investor debt limit sale. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.075/085, in line with global risk-off sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year OIS rate 1 bp lower at 7.25 percent and the one-year rate also 1 bp lower at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.85/7.90 pct versus its 7.85/7.95 percent last close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)