STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index down 1.01 percent and the broader NSE index 0.98 percent lower, led by a fall in bank shares. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.81 percent on mild profit-taking after prices rose to their highest level in two-and-a-half years in the previous session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee weaker at 54.43/44 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.075/085, in line with global risk-off sentiment. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate steady at its previous close of 7.26 percent and the 1-year rate also flat at 7.64 percent in the absence of any fresh triggers. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its 7.85/7.95 percent last close.