STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 0.12 percent at 19,348.35 and the broader NSE index up 0.07 percent at 5,856.55, led by gains in Reliance Industries. Market, however, expected to remain rangebound until the budget next week. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 7.81 percent with traders preferring to stay on the sidelines ahead of the budget on Feb. 28 but lower crude oil prices may push up prices later in the session. RUPEE -------------- The rupee marginally stronger at 54.42/43 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.47/48 on some bunched up dollar sales after some banks had refrained from trading due to the two-day nationwide strike on Wednesday and Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point at 7.23 percent while the 1-year rate also drops 1 basis point to 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate largely unchanged at 7.90/7.95 percent from 7.90/8.00 percent at previous close. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)