US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index gains 0.26 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.23 percent, led by a gains in technology stocks. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 1 basis point to 7.79 percent with some dealers expecting the central bank to announce an open market operation this week to ease liquidity tightness. RUPEE -------------- The rupee stronger at 53.96/97 per dollar versus its previous close of 54.175/185, on hopes of foreign fund inflows related to the recently held debt limit auction for foreigners. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate flat at 7.22 percent while the 1-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus Friday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent at the start of a new reserves reporting week. --------------------- Double click on codes in < > Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.